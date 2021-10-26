Advertisement

Illinois Democrats introduce plan to amend Health Care Right of Conscience Act

Some teachers have also argued wearing a mask violates their right of conscience
By Mike Miletich
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Gray TV) - Democratic lawmakers filed a proposal Monday that could help the Pritzker administration end lawsuits against his COVID-19 mandates.

Attorney Tom DeVore continues to help many clients openly opposing vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, and masks during work. He uses the Health Care Right of Conscience Act from 1998 as an excuse for clients to defy the mandates. The original law protected doctors or surgeons refusing to participate in abortions and other medical procedures that were against their beliefs.

But many have used this loophole as an opportunity to exploit the system and not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some teachers have also argued wearing a mask violates their right of conscience.

However, an amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says people would not violate that law if they require measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new bill also says employers could fire or exclude employees for not complying with the requirements. If passed by lawmakers this week, the plan would apply to all legal actions regarding Pritzker’s mandates.

“This section is a declaration of existing law and shall not be construed as a new enactment,” the bill states.

Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) is the lead sponsor of the legislation in the House. The amendment must pass through the House Rules Committee before it can move forward.

DeVore and many Republican lawmakers said the legislature should pass a plan to change the law if they wanted people to follow the mandate. Senate Bill 1169 could end up working against them as a win for Democrats, leading to more vaccinations and mask-wearing.

