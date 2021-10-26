Ice installed at BMO Harris Bank Center ahead of IceHogs home opener Nov. 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fresh ice rink at the BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford was installed on November 5 ahead of the upcoming Rockford IceHogs season.

After the ice was laid out, the lines and the team logo were painted on during the one-day project. This was just one component of the more intense renovations that are going on in the downtown arena.

This season, attendees at the BMO Harris Bank center can expect new digital boards above the box office, new hand railings on the second level and a new premium suite that was added on the third level.

“It’s been very exciting the last several months. We’re undergoing some major renovations. Everyone’s super excited to finally have ice back in the building. It’s going to be very exciting once all the fans are back in the building as well,” Gretchen Gilmore of the BMO Harris Bank Center says.

