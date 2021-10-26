Advertisement

Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera

Anyone with information should contact Beloit police
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A pub in Beloit asks for the community’s help after it was vandalized over the weekend. Owners say they caught the suspects on camera.

According to a post on the bar’s Facebook page, two men rolled into Hatley’s Pub around 10:30 Saturday night. After socializing for a bit, the pair went into the bathroom. While they were in there, owners say they ripped the water valve off the urinal causing water damage. Anyone with information should contact Beloit police.

