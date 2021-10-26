Garbage truck catches fire, driver gets out safe in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A garbage driver is okay after getting out in time as the garbage truck being driven caught fire in Rockford Tuesday afternoon.

Both the Rockford Police and Rockford Fire Departments responded to the scene at 15th and Broadway where the truck was under the train tracks.

WATCH #LIVE: Garbage truck on fire under bridge near 15th and Broadway in Rockford. Avoid the area! Posted by WIFR TV on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The tracks where the truck caught fire are owned by Union Pacific and are shut down until further notice. Officials also say a bridge inspector has been called.

The area will be closed for several hours while police are on the scene. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route in the meantime.

