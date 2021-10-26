Advertisement

Fatal crashes on the rise throughout Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Driving in Rockford is as dangerous and deadly as it’s ever been in 2021.

The Rockford Police Department and the Illinois State Police are teaming up to deal with the alarming rate of fatal crashes in the Stateline. In Rockford alone, there have been 29 fatal crashes this year. That’s one fewer than 2019 and 2020 combined.

11 of those fatalities have involved pedestrians. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says that’s a 100 percent increase from last year with still two months to go in 2021. Redd stresses that both drivers and walkers need to be vigilant and follow the rules of the road.

Redd says, “I had a close call myself last night with a pedestrian who just darted out in the middle of Mulford with all dark clothing. Luckily I was doing the speed limit so my reactionary time was appropriate I didn’t have access speeds to deal with.”

