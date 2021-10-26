Advertisement

DeRozan, LaVine help Bulls beat Raptors for 4th straight win

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) moves the ball around Toronto Raptors forward OG...
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) moves the ball around Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team, Zach LaVine had 22 points and the Chicago Bulls opened a season with four straight wins for the first time since 1996-97, holding off the Toronto Raptors 111-108 on Monday night.

Nikola Vucevic scored 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 15 as the Bulls won their fourth straight meeting with Toronto. Ball shot 5 for 9 from 3-point range.

OG Anunoby scored 22 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 18 as the struggling Raptors lost for the third time in four games.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet scored 15 points and set a career high with 17 assists. Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, and rookie Scottie Barnes scored 13 points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 at Rote Road reopens after “incident” shuts down tollway for brief period
Local businesses feel the impact of Stellantis shift changes and layoffs
Lawmakers push last effort to revive Belvidere Assembly Plant
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns to Latham Road home.
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns home
The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline
Christopher Stucke, 21, Maurice Citchen, 19, and Jade Carter, 18, are charged with attempted...
Three men charged, accused of shooting at Rockford police officer

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams is pushed out of bounds by Washington Football Team's Kendall...
Packers place Adams on COVID-19 list; Barry tests positive
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19
The Harlem Huskies football team celebrates after they find out their opponent for the first...
Local football teams find out who they will play as playoff pairings are announced
Sycamore's Alec Garcia scores a penalty kick in the final minutes to beat Belvidere 3-2 in the...
Sycamore boys soccer completes comeback, beats Belvidere 3-2 for regional title