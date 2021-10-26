DeKalb police officer on administrative leave after involvement in fatal shooting

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A DeKalb police officer is placed on administrative duties after their involvement in a fatal shooting.

Dekalb police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Tilton Park Dr. just before 3:00 Monday morning.

Police spoke to a female that said a man inside the house had been drinking and was armed with a samurai sword threatening to kill her and attack officers. Police say they talked with the man, trying to de-escalate the situation. After several minutes the man grabbed the sword and pointed it at the officers. After refusing to drop it, police say one officer fired his gun, shooting the man in the chest. The man later died at the hospital.

Illinois state police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

