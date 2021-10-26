Cherry Valley Police, Fire Departments donate funds from laser tag to OSF Healthcare

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cherry Valley Fire and Police Departments got the chance to present OSF Healthcare with a check from the proceeds raised from its laser tag event earlier this month.

The departments raised almost $800 for the Patricia D. Pere Center for cancer care. Funds will help in areas like general patient assistance for travel costs.

Cherry Valley Police took home the trophy this year but leaders from both departments say raising money for cancer patients means so much more to them. Steve Reuss from the Cherry Valley Fire Department says, “I think keeping it local was important for them because some of them are being treated at this facility. This center is known for being great. And I think we wanted to keep it local and keep it at this facility where people are being affected daily.”

Event organizers hope to make this an annual event to get more teams involved and to raise more money.

