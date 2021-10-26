American Cancer Society behind on Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraising goal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is gradually coming to an end but the Rockford branch of the American Cancer Society is still $30,000 off its fundraising goal.

Cancer screenings, in general, are down by 87 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health experts say this stems from distrust in the healthcare system and now, feeling unsafe in hospitals.

Lisa Bruno, a breast navigator at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and 16-year breast cancer survivor says fundraising is important as it helps raise awareness and encourages people to go out and get their annual check-ups.

Bruno says, “I was in my mid 30′s when I got my first mammogram. If I hadn’t have gotten that because of the research and education that the American Cancer Society does in working with our local facilities, I dare say my outcome would have been different.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.