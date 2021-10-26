Advertisement

American Cancer Society behind on Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraising goal

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is gradually coming to an end but the Rockford branch of the American Cancer Society is still $30,000 off its fundraising goal.

Cancer screenings, in general, are down by 87 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health experts say this stems from distrust in the healthcare system and now, feeling unsafe in hospitals.

Lisa Bruno, a breast navigator at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and 16-year breast cancer survivor says fundraising is important as it helps raise awareness and encourages people to go out and get their annual check-ups.

Bruno says, “I was in my mid 30′s when I got my first mammogram. If I hadn’t have gotten that because of the research and education that the American Cancer Society does in working with our local facilities, I dare say my outcome would have been different.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses feel the impact of Stellantis shift changes and layoffs
Lawmakers push last effort to revive Belvidere Assembly Plant
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns to Latham Road home.
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns home
I-90 at Rote Road reopens after “incident” shuts down tollway for brief period
Benigno Ortiz
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Loves Park

Latest News

Cherry Vallery Fire Check Presentation
Cherry Valley Police, Fire Departments donate funds from laser tag to OSF Healthcare
Another wind-driven rain event lies ahead of us.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/26/2021
Cherry Vallery Fire Check Presentation
Cherry Valley Fire and Police Departments donate laser tag battle funds
Disability Employment Awareness
October is Disability Employment Awareness Month