Wind-driven rain to persist overnight, cooler temperatures remain Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday proved to be easily one of the coolest, wettest, windiest, and, without mincing words, downright miserable days we’ve seen here in a matter of months. High temperatures failed to get out of the 40s across much of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

Sunday proved to be the coldest day here in nearly five months. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Couple that with gusty winds, it has felt like the upper 30s to lower 40s Just about all day long.

Not only is it cold, it's windy as well. Wind chills Sunday evening have fallen into the 30s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds have gusted as high as 40 miles per hour Sunday, and further wind gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour are not to be ruled out here through the overnight hours as a strong area of low pressure continues to pass through Central Illinois.

Winds have gusted to as high as 40 miles per hour, and will remain gusty overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold wind driven rain continues to fall across the area here late Sunday evening, and several more hours of rain are still ahead of us. Look for wet weather to continue through the morning commute on Monday.

Rain will continue for most of the remainder of the night into early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The rain doesn’t look to lead up until mid to late morning although clouds will persist even beyond then, and the winds will remain a factor, though not to the extent that they were for much of Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain should be done by mid to late morning, though clouds and breezes are to stick around. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A note to commuters, Monday morning’s commute could potentially be a somewhat hazardous one. The combination of heavy rain and gusty winds have caused a lot of leaves to fall from our trees. Wet roadways by themselves make it more difficult for cars to stop, but putting wet fallen leaves on top of those wet roads makes it even more treacherous. With that in mind, be sure to keep more of a distance between you and the car ahead of you, and to brake gently when necessary.

Wet fallen leaves can make for overly slick road conditions. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally by Monday afternoon, we should be able to see at least some mixed sunshine, though gusty northeasterly winds will keep our temperatures in the lower 50s.

Mixed sunshine may emerge by mid to late afternoon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once Tuesday rolls around, we expect there to be much more in the way of sunshine, which should allow our temperatures to head back closer to seasonable levels.

Much more sunshine is on tap for Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our next weather maker looks to bring us rain Wednesday night into Thursday. A first look ahead at our Halloween forecast is a good one. Expect partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the lower 60s both days.

