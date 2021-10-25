Rochelle leaders work to open daycare center after hundreds respond to survey

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area parents sent an overwhelming response to the City of Rochelle, saying they need a daycare facility. The Kishwaukee YMCA hosted the only daycare center in Rochelle until October of last year, when it closed, unable to keep up with the pandemic.

Brittany Fasulo is a mother of three that works in Rochelle. She said it is impossible to find affordable child care.

“I have a five month old, and I haven’t been able to go back to work after my maternity leave, due to nobody accepting kids right now,” said Fasulo.

She said everywhere she called is full or out of her price range.

“If we need to pay somebody personally for daycare, it takes at least half of our check,” said Fasulo. “If not more sometimes, because it’s just so outrageously expensive right now.”

Rochelle leaders released a survey to assess the need for a care center in town. Rochelle Public Relations Director Jenny Thompson said more than 270 people responded.

“Many families talked about how they are driving their young children to other communities thirty or more minutes away in the morning, and then coming back to Rochelle for work,” said Thompson.

She said 70-percent of survey responses indicated a lack of child care has limited someone’s career.

“It was really eye opening and highlights the need for a center here in Rochelle,” said Thompson.

If approved, the daycare center would be operated by a nonprofit. Thompson said it is hard to say when it will open.

“I think we’re on a really great path right now. I think we’re finally moving in the right direction,” she said.

