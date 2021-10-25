Advertisement

Lawmakers push last effort to revive Belvidere Assembly Plant

Local leaders say new incentive package is critical in securing thousands of jobs and earning billions of dollars for the state.
Local businesses feel the impact of Stellantis shift changes and layoffs
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lawmakers shared plans to turn Illinois into an electric vehicle hub, saving thousands of jobs by breathing new life into the Stellantis plant in Belvidere. State Senator Steve Stadelman and State Representative Dave Vella said they hope to introduce and pass the REV Illinois legislation in the general assembly next week. Senator Stadelman and Representative Vella will be working with the Prtizker Administration to push the bill forward.

The legislation is an incentive package that leaders said will make Illinois attractive for electric vehicle companies. Stadelman said automakers will make critical decisions over the next several months on where to produce the vehicles across the United States. He said it is critical they act now.

“This is a regional plant. A regional economic development motivator. So, if this plant does well, it benefits the entire northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin region,” said Stadelman. “That’s why it’s so critical we maintain production.”

According to Vella, this opportunity could bring billions of dollars to the state. He said it is key to ensuring Illinois and the Rockford region, prosper.

“We’re incentivizing the Rivian Plant down in Bloomington, and parts manufacturers in Decatur. Plants all over the state. All the way down to Metropolis, or all the way to Chicago, to turn Illinois into the electric vehicle hub,” said Rep. Vella. “What Michigan used to be for internal combustion, we want to be for electric vehicles.”

The General Assembly’s last fall veto session begins on Tuesday in Springfield.

