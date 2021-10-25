Advertisement

Dads work to change tone of high school after massive fights and nearly 2 dozen arrests

By KSLA Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A group of dads has come together in an effort to change the tone on their children’s school campus.

According to KSLA, “Dads on Duty” formed after massive fights broke out at Southwood High School in Louisiana and nearly two dozen arrests were made.

The dads start just before 8 a.m., assisting students as they enter the campus and giving them words of encouragement.

They walk the halls and make sure students are getting to class on time and look their best.

“We just kind of walk around and give good energy and speak to the kids,” Michael R. Lafitte II said.

What started as a group of five, “Dads on Duty” has grown by the dozens and they continue to recruit more members.

“You know it makes a difference when kids know there are parents on campus. We just made the initiative to come and just walk around,” Zachery Johnson said.

The dads say they are not a security force, just fathers hoping to change the narrative on campus.

They say the program is received well by the students.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 at Rote Road reopens after “incident” shuts down tollway for brief period
Local businesses feel the impact of Stellantis shift changes and layoffs
Lawmakers push last effort to revive Belvidere Assembly Plant
Christopher Stucke, 21, Maurice Citchen, 19, and Jade Carter, 18, are charged with attempted...
Three men charged, accused of shooting at Rockford police officer
The Harlem Huskies football team celebrates after they find out their opponent for the first...
Local football teams find out who they will play as playoff pairings are announced
The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline

Latest News

The Cook County, Illinois, sheriff says his office has identified another victim of notorious...
Sheriff spoke to mom of newly identified John Wayne Gacy victim
Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms
Facebook confronting a growing crisis
Facebook confronting a growing crisis
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a...
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever electric vehicle purchases
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns to Latham Road home.
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns home