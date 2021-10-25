Advertisement

Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagy, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call Monday minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.

“I feel pretty good,” he said from his car.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy can’t conduct virtually.

League rules say vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic can return to the practice facility once they have two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart. If they are symptomatic, they need two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart and must be symptom-free for 48 hours.

The Bears had four players on the COVID-19 list as of Monday morning, including star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham. Linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson were added to it hours before Sunday’s blowout loss at Tampa Bay. Running back Damien Williams was removed from the list on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 at Rote Road reopens after “incident” shuts down tollway for brief period
Local businesses feel the impact of Stellantis shift changes and layoffs
Lawmakers push last effort to revive Belvidere Assembly Plant
Christopher Stucke, 21, Maurice Citchen, 19, and Jade Carter, 18, are charged with attempted...
Three men charged, accused of shooting at Rockford police officer
The Harlem Huskies football team celebrates after they find out their opponent for the first...
Local football teams find out who they will play as playoff pairings are announced
The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline

Latest News

The Harlem Huskies football team celebrates after they find out their opponent for the first...
Local football teams find out who they will play as playoff pairings are announced
Sycamore's Alec Garcia scores a penalty kick in the final minutes to beat Belvidere 3-2 in the...
Sycamore boys soccer completes comeback, beats Belvidere 3-2 for regional title
Hononegah girls cross country finished second as a team at the Class 3A Harlem regional.
Cross Country Recap: Local runners punch their ticket to sectionals
NIU Football
Northern Illinois rallies in final minute to beat Chippewas