Sycamore boys soccer completes comeback, beats Belvidere 3-2 for regional title

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Alec Garcia beat Ray Pereznegron on a penalty kick with a little more than two minutes to go to complete the comeback for Sycamore, as the Spartans topped Belvidere 3-2 in the Class 2A Belvidere Regional final.

Tensions were high in this one. The Bucs got the scoring started when Isaac Reveles blasted a shot top shelf past Kevin Munoz midway through the first half.

Belvidere would take that lead into the break and extend it thanks to a heads up play by Bryan Jimenez. The sophomore found space in the box and headed a bouncing ball into the side of the goal.

Sycamore’s Roman Friedrichs cut the deficit in half on a loose ball flick shot over Pereznegron into a wide open net. Then with under six minutes to play, Max Breidenbach tied the game with a perfect header off a corner.

With two minutes left, Jovani Cacique was given a yellow card on a questionable call, both for the foul and where it occurred. The foul happened along the line of the goalie box, it’s uncertain whether it happened inside the box or not. However, the referees decided to award Sycamore a penalty kick.

Garcia, a senior, stepped up to the dot and buried the PK to give the Spartans a 3-2 lead which ultimately was the game-winner.

---------

In other boys soccer action on Saturday, Boylan won the Class 2A Regional title at Burlington Central, beating Kaneland 7-0, while Genoa-Kingston lost to Wheaton Academy 6-0 in the Class 1A Sectional final at Hinckley-Big Rock.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.