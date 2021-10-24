Advertisement

Stateliners enjoy 7th annual Rockford Record Crawl

Three local record shops open their doors to offer freebies and good music.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three record stores opened their doors for the 7th Rockford Record Crawl Saturday afternoon, offering great music, freebies and special prizes.

Toad Hall, CD Store, and Culture Shock all took part in what one owner called a friendly competition. All participants got a punch card. After visiting all three stores, everyone was entered to win gift cards to each store. On top of browsing for great music, crawlers could enjoy a live band outside Culture Shock.

“For many years, Vinyl had been becoming a more popular thing and more people getting into it. Then really a couple years when the pandemic began, it got even more popular,” said Culture Shock Owner Skyler Davis. “So, we’re seeing a lot of old and new customers coming out for the record crawl.”

