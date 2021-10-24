Salvation Army works to keep 2,000 kids warm in Koats-4-Kids drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Salvation Army put on its annual Koats-4-Kids coat drive Saturday, hoping to keep more than 2,000 kids warm this winter. This year, they teamed up with local school districts to ensure they meet that goal.

The Salvation Army asked for any new winter items. Anything from coats and hats, to gloves and scarves, were welcomed. Winnebago County Coordinator Major Monty Wandling said he wants kids to to get outside this winter. He said it is important for them to have the proper Winter gear while having fun. If you could not make it to the drive on Saturday, you can donate money at salvationarmy.org/rockford.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.