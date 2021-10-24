Rockford Rescue Mission raises awareness for domestic violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Rescue Mission raised awareness for domestic violence at Nettie’s Mercantile in Rockford, Saturday afternoon. The shop sells items made by survivors through art programs.

Representatives form the Rescue Mission and Remedies Renewing Lives in Rockford shared what services they offer to help people out of tough home lives. Rescue Mission Communication’s Director Abby Finley said they do their best to meet the needs of every individual person. She said the goal for the event Saturday was to show the community they can ask for help.

“If we can even just talk to one individual today, and get them the services they need, that’s enough to us. We want to give individuals the services and tools they need to come through domestic violence and get the services they need to survive that. That’s why we’re here today,” said Finley. “We’re just here to talk with people and give the information that we can.”

