Rock Valley Credit Union puts on a pumpkin pop-up event

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Families enjoyed Halloween fun put on by the Rock Valley Credit Union Saturday in its pumpkin pop-up event.

Visitors could pick out a pumpkin, take fun pictures in some character cutouts and enjoy some treats. They could even participate in a cookie decorating contest, too. Rock Valley Credit Union President Darlyne Keller says the pop up event was all about giving back to the community and getting a break from the serious duties of everyday life.

Keller says, “We’re all about community. We’re all about our membership, and you know, it’s not all about one particular age group we cater to. This was a fun way to get families and some of our smaller, or younger members involved.”

