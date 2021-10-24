A rally to prevent child abuse

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - In February, Danny and Becky Rhea’s 7-year-old foster son, Nathaniel Burton, was allegedly murdered by his mother, Sarah Safranek. Now Nathaniel’s family rallies together to raise awareness for child abuse. The murder came after years of attempts by his family to separate him from Sarah. They made several inquiries to the Department of Children and Family Services, but got nowhere.

They say they told DCFS on multiple occasions that Nathaniel would die if he kept going to his mother’s home.

“Nathaniel explained how she tried to kill him and drown him in the bathtub, and the man sat at our kitchen table as he went through all of this information, and at the end of this told us that, because it happened two weeks prior it was old news and there was nothing he could do to help him,” said Danny Rhea.

The Rhea’s have made contacts with state representative Tom Demmer about more rights for foster parents. They want to see kids put in loving homes. They say if Nathaniel stayed with them, he’d still be alive today.

“We had his best interests at heart, she didn’t obviously, because he’s gone.”

