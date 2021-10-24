Rainy and blustery Sunday in store with heavy rainfall for some likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A near-perfect fall day is behind us in the Stateline with most locales getting into the 50s with lots of sun. Rockford also observed its first freeze of the season with our low temperature getting to 31 degrees. Ahead of our next weather maker on Sunday, clouds will be on the rise before a widespread rain event takes steam on the region.

Keep the umbrella and raincoats handy for Sunday and even a good chunk of early Monday, too. October already is in a rainfall surplus and we will definitely be adding to that with this rain. We’ll start off Sunday dry but cloudy and then rain chances move in later in the morning and closer to lunchtime.

October 2021 is in a rainfall surplus but we are still in a deficit for the year. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The Stateline is not in any risk for severe weather and is not in the area where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect. However, with the constant rain in the forecast, there will be many spots that will see heavier rainfall compared to others. Areas south of Rockford are slightly favored to have a heavier rainfall potential Sunday through early Monday.

A severe weather threat exists well south of the Stateline, a late season Enhanced Risk. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect along and south of I-80 for that time period. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect a steady rain through Sunday afternoon and evening into Monday morning. When all is said and done, we’re thinking most spots will finish in the 1-2 inch range for rainfall. Areas well south could see some isolated amounts near 3 inches. One thing of note is that with leaves beginning to fall off trees, be sure to watch out for any storm drains nearby. We don’t want leaves to be blocking those as clear drains will prevent any local flooding.

It’ll also be windy with an easterly wind that will gust up to 25-30 miles per hour at times. Because of that, use extra caution when driving!

Sunday will start dry before many hours of rain move into the region. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will bring far different weather than today as rain overspreads the area, some of which will be heavy at times Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Areas into central Illinois could see upwards of 4 inches locally. It’s these areas that have the highest risk to see some flooding and rises on area rivers. The flooding threat for the Stateline isn’t zero but it’s overall much lower than areas south. Still, expect some ponding on area roadways and sidewalks in spots.

A heavier rainfall threat exists south of Rockford with most around here getting 1-2 inches Sunday-Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll have a few more frosty nights and mornings into the middle of the week Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will rise back to the upper 50s and lower 60s for a few days this week as well. After the rain leaves the Stateline on Monday, the next instance for rain will be Wednesday late through Friday.

After that, we’ll dry out and cool off even further with many days struggling to hit 50 degrees possibly.

