Midway Village puts on All Hallows’ Eve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It would not be Halloween without trick-or-treating. To celebrate, Midway Village brought back its All Hallows’ Eve trick-or-treat experience.

Community members were invited to the Midway Village Museum in Rockford for a day of frightening festivities and deadly delights. Last year, due to the pandemic, residents could only partici8pate in drive through trick or treating. Midway Village Museum Director Patrick O’Keefe said he is happy everyone can enjoy the full experience this year.

“I think the ability to walk around the ground, and enjoy the beauty of Midway Village in the fall, and get to be on foot and go from building to building is really quite the experience,” said O’Keefe.

