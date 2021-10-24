Local football teams find out who they will play as playoff pairings are announced

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After a shortened spring season that saw no state champions crowned, high school football returns to the postseason this fall. Many area teams wait patiently to find out who they will play come next week.

Harlem watched on as the IHSA announced the playoff pairings for all eight classes. The Huskies draw the three seed in the north bracket in Class 6A. Harlem has been on a roll since an opening week loss to Hononegah. The Huskies finished the regular season 8-1, averaging 39 points in those wins, which included four shutouts.

Now Harlem gets ready for Crystal Lake South. Head coach Bob Moynihan says the jobs not finished.

“It means a lot for the kids. That’s the most important thing,” explained Moynihan. “Last year, they would’ve died to have a playoffs. They were on a high. A lot of people kind of wrote them off this year. I think they predicted us fifth in conference or something like that. This group of kids is resilient. They get in the weight room, they do what they’re supposed to do. They’re tough kids, they’re solid.”

Here are the first round matchups for our local teams, categorized by class. The team listed first is the home team. (Dates and times will be updated when provided)

Class 1A

(3) Forreston vs. (14) Galena - Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:00

(6) Lena-Winslow vs. (11) Aurora-Christian

Class 2A

(8) Mercer County vs. (9) Newman - Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1:00

Class 3A

(1) Byron vs. (16) Catalyst Maria

(2) Princeton vs. (15) North Boone - Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:00

(3) Du-Pec vs. (14) Mendota

Class 4A

(4) Genoa-Kingston vs. (13) Bogan

(7) Stillman Valley vs. (10) Hyde Park

(6) Phillips vs. (11) Dixon

Class 5A

(8) Evergreen Park vs. (9) Sycamore - Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5:00

(4) Sterling vs. (13) St. Patrick - Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2:00

(5) Rochelle vs. (12) Payton

(7) Brooks vs. (10) Boylan

Class 6A

(1) Cary-Grove vs. (16) Rockford East - Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:00

(8) Belvidere North vs. (9) Grayslake Central - Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:00

(3) Harlem vs. (14) Crystal Lake South - Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:00

Class 7A

(2) Hononegah vs. (31) Plainfield East

In 8-Man football, the 16-team field is set. Plenty of area schools will get their shot at a state championship. Here are the first round matchups involving area teams.

(1) Polo vs. (16) Sciota West Prairie - Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1:30

(5) Flanagan-Cornell Woodland vs. (12) South Beloit

(2) Milledgeville vs. (15) Bushnell Prairie City

(7) Aquin vs. (10) Amboy-Lamoille

(3) Orangeville vs. (14) Hiawatha

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.