Faith Temple gives away hats and gloves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another Stateline group looks to keep the community warm this winter.

The Faith Temple Church in Rockford gave away winter hats and gloves Saturday afternoon. Leaders say people don’t often know about the major need for simple items like these. But as it gets colder each day, they want to help out as much as they can.

The Faith Temple will save any leftover items. Leaders encourage anyone who missed the drive to reach out to them or look for the next giveaway.

Quisha Curtis says, “We wanted to make sure that anyone’s out there, whether you’re just an individual or whether you’re a family, or you’re that mother in the year of COVID when everybody struggled a little bit, and you just have those essential needs, like hats and gloves. We want to be able to provide those for people in the community.”

