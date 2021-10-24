Cross Country Recap: Local runners punch their ticket to sectionals
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - It was another perfect Saturday morning for a run. The postseason officially began for cross country runners with regionals.
Class 1A Winnebago Regional - Boys (Top 5)
- Rockford Christian - 23
- Lutheran - 110
- Marengo - 115
- East Dubuque - 123
- Winnebago - 133
Individual winner: Ethan Walsh (Rockford Christian) - 14:56.15
Class 1A Winnebago Regional - Girls (Top 5)
- Winnebago - 16
- Rockford Christian - 87
- Byron - 87
- Johnsburg - 150
- Lutheran - 151
Individual winner: Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 17:13.22
Class 2A Woodstock Regional - Boys (Top 5)
- Belvidere North - 42
- Crystal Lake Central - 75
- Woodstock - 79
- Prairie Ridge - 81
- Cary-Grove - 101
Individual winner: Will Gelon (Prairie Ridge) - 15:56.8
Class 2A Woodstock Regional - Girls (Top 5)
- Crystal Lake South - 36
- Crystal Lake Central - 57
- Prairie Ridge - 97
- Boylan - 104
- Cary-Grove - 127
Individual winner: Hadley Ferrero (Crystal Lake Central) - 18:00.2
Class 3A Harlem Regional - Boys (Top 5)
- Hampshire - 60
- DeKalb - 64
- Huntley - 69
- Guilford - 77
- Hononegah - 120
Individual winner: Riley Newport (DeKalb) - 15:34.4
Class 3A Harlem Regional - Girls (Top 5)
- Huntley - 28
- Hononegah - 52
- DeKalb - 116
- Guilford - 124
- Hampshire - 137
Individual winner: Breanna Burak (Huntley) - 18:05.0
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.