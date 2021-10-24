Advertisement

Cross Country Recap: Local runners punch their ticket to sectionals

Hononegah girls cross country finished second as a team at the Class 3A Harlem regional.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - It was another perfect Saturday morning for a run. The postseason officially began for cross country runners with regionals.

Class 1A Winnebago Regional - Boys (Top 5)

  1. Rockford Christian - 23
  2. Lutheran - 110
  3. Marengo - 115
  4. East Dubuque - 123
  5. Winnebago - 133

Individual winner: Ethan Walsh (Rockford Christian) - 14:56.15

Class 1A Winnebago Regional - Girls (Top 5)

  1. Winnebago - 16
  2. Rockford Christian - 87
  3. Byron - 87
  4. Johnsburg - 150
  5. Lutheran - 151

Individual winner: Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 17:13.22

Class 2A Woodstock Regional - Boys (Top 5)

  1. Belvidere North - 42
  2. Crystal Lake Central - 75
  3. Woodstock - 79
  4. Prairie Ridge - 81
  5. Cary-Grove - 101

Individual winner: Will Gelon (Prairie Ridge) - 15:56.8

Class 2A Woodstock Regional - Girls (Top 5)

  1. Crystal Lake South - 36
  2. Crystal Lake Central - 57
  3. Prairie Ridge - 97
  4. Boylan - 104
  5. Cary-Grove - 127

Individual winner: Hadley Ferrero (Crystal Lake Central) - 18:00.2

Class 3A Harlem Regional - Boys (Top 5)

  1. Hampshire - 60
  2. DeKalb - 64
  3. Huntley - 69
  4. Guilford - 77
  5. Hononegah - 120

Individual winner: Riley Newport (DeKalb) - 15:34.4

Class 3A Harlem Regional - Girls (Top 5)

  1. Huntley - 28
  2. Hononegah - 52
  3. DeKalb - 116
  4. Guilford - 124
  5. Hampshire - 137

Individual winner: Breanna Burak (Huntley) - 18:05.0

