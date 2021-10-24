Cross Country Recap: Local runners punch their ticket to sectionals

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - It was another perfect Saturday morning for a run. The postseason officially began for cross country runners with regionals.

Class 1A Winnebago Regional - Boys (Top 5)

Rockford Christian - 23 Lutheran - 110 Marengo - 115 East Dubuque - 123 Winnebago - 133

Individual winner: Ethan Walsh (Rockford Christian) - 14:56.15

Class 1A Winnebago Regional - Girls (Top 5)

Winnebago - 16 Rockford Christian - 87 Byron - 87 Johnsburg - 150 Lutheran - 151

Individual winner: Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 17:13.22

Class 2A Woodstock Regional - Boys (Top 5)

Belvidere North - 42 Crystal Lake Central - 75 Woodstock - 79 Prairie Ridge - 81 Cary-Grove - 101

Individual winner: Will Gelon (Prairie Ridge) - 15:56.8

Class 2A Woodstock Regional - Girls (Top 5)

Crystal Lake South - 36 Crystal Lake Central - 57 Prairie Ridge - 97 Boylan - 104 Cary-Grove - 127

Individual winner: Hadley Ferrero (Crystal Lake Central) - 18:00.2

Class 3A Harlem Regional - Boys (Top 5)

Hampshire - 60 DeKalb - 64 Huntley - 69 Guilford - 77 Hononegah - 120

Individual winner: Riley Newport (DeKalb) - 15:34.4

Class 3A Harlem Regional - Girls (Top 5)

Huntley - 28 Hononegah - 52 DeKalb - 116 Guilford - 124 Hampshire - 137

Individual winner: Breanna Burak (Huntley) - 18:05.0

