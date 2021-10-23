Advertisement

Raising awareness for child abuse

The Nathaniel Burton rally will take place tomorrow from 10am-3pm at the Blackhawk Center
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven-year-old Nathaniel Burton should’ve had a long happy life, But that changed eight months ago after he was allegedly killed by his mother, Sarah Safranek.

This came after years of attempts by his family to separate him from Sarah. They made several inquiries to the Department of Children and Family services, but got nowhere. The DCFS doesn’t work with police, so even though these concerns were brought forth to them, they did nothing apart form observe. now the Safranek family are taking action, organizing a rally to raise awareness around child abuse. The rally will take place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday outside the Blackhawk center in Oregon.

“The positivity of it is that you can prevent this, whether you’re family or friend or even a neighbor that sees something. You can step in, you can say something. Call your local police, get involved with them,” said Kaitlyn West, Nathaniel Burton’s aunt.

The rally will feature DJ’s, food trucks, and raffles. All proceeds will go towards Oregon elementary school, where Nathaniel attended before his death.

