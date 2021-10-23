Advertisement

I-90 at Rote Road reopens after “incident” shuts down tollway for brief period

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A part of I-90/39 in Rockford was closed early Saturday evening due to what the Illinois Department of Transportation called an “incident.”

Milemarker 14.3 at Rote Road was closed with all lanes blocked. Anyone traveling on I-90 westbound was to exit at State Street and find an alternate route to get back on the tollway.

There have been reports that this was a shooting. Nothing has been confirmed at this point as this story continues to develop

All lanes are now open.

