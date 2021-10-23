Frosty Friday night, Saturday morning ahead before more rainy times return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been 183 days since Rockford last observed a low temperature of 32 degrees. That last occurred on April 22 and may likely occur overnight into Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory has also been issued for the entire region through early Saturday morning. Luckily after this, we’ll start the weekend off on a sunny and calm note before we talk some more rain chances.

183 days ago was the last time our temperatures hit the freezing mark of 32 degrees, a few days behind the average. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Now is the time to take precautionary actions before the frost. With temperatures getting into the lowe 30s across the region for overnight lows, plants may be susceptible to frost. Take action by covering plants up or bringing them inside for the night. Friday night through Saturday morning looks to be the coldest period of the next week.

It’s also possible that Rockford will, for the first time this season, see its first freeze. Our normal first low temperature of 32 degrees at the Chicago Rockford International Airport occurs on October 9, so we’re a few days behind the normal average. Frost Advisories go into effect at midnight and will continue through 8 a.m. Saturday.

All of the ingredients are in play for frost to return on a widespread basis to the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Areas of frost (widespread in places) will be seen late tonight across much of northern Illinois. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, Saturday looks to be a seasonably cooler and sunny day across the Stateline with light winds overall. The calm conditions, however, look to be brief as we’ll cool off a bit further while adding rain chances into the mix.

We will have a calm and sunny Saturday before we turn more active starting Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After a calm and sunny Saturday, rain will return to the region for the latter half of the weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and cool temperatures. Some of this rain will be heavy at times Sunday afternoon and night. Rain eases gradually through the day Monday. There is no severe weather risk for the Stateline. But there are risks the further south into Illinois you go. There is even a late-season Enhanced Risk out for many spots in the Midwest for Sunday’s rain-maker.

Other than widespread showers, most of the severe threat will stay south of the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With many hours of rain looking likely, we could see some rises in river levels or flooding near clogged sewer drains. Just in case, rake any leaves away from drains so no clogging will occur. We could get several inches of well-needed rain in spots, especially south for what we’re thinking now into next week.

Rain will ease through the day on Monday before more rain chances during the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

