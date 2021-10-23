Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 9

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Top ten matchups, playoff positions on the line, everything you could ask for in the final week of the regular season. Here are the scores and highlights from another jam packed Friday night in the Stateline.

NIC-10

FINAL: Belvidere North 31, Freeport 26

FINAL: #9 Harlem 36, Auburn 0

FINAL: Boylan 28, East 14

FINAL: Belvidere 32, Guilford 29

FINAL: #8 Hononegah 57, Jefferson 0

Big Northern

FINAL: #3 Byron 74, R. Christian 0

FINAL: Dixon 46, Rock Falls 13

FINAL: North Boone 41, Oregon 14

FINAL: #5 Genoa-Kingston 35, #9 Stillman Valley 0

FINAL: Lutheran 22, Winnebago 14

NUIC

FINAL: #5 Fulton 41, Dakota 0

FINAL: Forreston 22, #3 Lena-Winslow 20

FINAL: Galena 49, East Dubuque 14

FINAL: #10 Du-Pec 22, Stockton 0

EPC @ Walther Christian (Sat.)

8-Man

FINAL: #1 Polo 38, Aquin 20

FINAL: #2 Milledgeville 58, South Beloit 16

FINAL: Hiawatha 76, River Ridge 62

#3 Orangeville @ North Fulton - CANCELED

Other area schools

Sandwich @ Rochelle - CANCELED

FINAL: Waubonsie Valley 28, DeKalb 14

FINAL: Morris 28, #10 Sycamore 21

FINAL: #7 Sterling 38, United Township 27

FINAL: Sterling Newman 20, Kewanee 17

