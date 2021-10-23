Football Frenzy Recap - Week 9
(WIFR) - Top ten matchups, playoff positions on the line, everything you could ask for in the final week of the regular season. Here are the scores and highlights from another jam packed Friday night in the Stateline.
NIC-10
FINAL: Belvidere North 31, Freeport 26
FINAL: #9 Harlem 36, Auburn 0
FINAL: Boylan 28, East 14
FINAL: Belvidere 32, Guilford 29
FINAL: #8 Hononegah 57, Jefferson 0
Big Northern
FINAL: #3 Byron 74, R. Christian 0
FINAL: Dixon 46, Rock Falls 13
FINAL: North Boone 41, Oregon 14
FINAL: #5 Genoa-Kingston 35, #9 Stillman Valley 0
FINAL: Lutheran 22, Winnebago 14
NUIC
FINAL: #5 Fulton 41, Dakota 0
FINAL: Forreston 22, #3 Lena-Winslow 20
FINAL: Galena 49, East Dubuque 14
FINAL: #10 Du-Pec 22, Stockton 0
EPC @ Walther Christian (Sat.)
8-Man
FINAL: #1 Polo 38, Aquin 20
FINAL: #2 Milledgeville 58, South Beloit 16
FINAL: Hiawatha 76, River Ridge 62
#3 Orangeville @ North Fulton - CANCELED
Other area schools
Sandwich @ Rochelle - CANCELED
FINAL: Waubonsie Valley 28, DeKalb 14
FINAL: Morris 28, #10 Sycamore 21
FINAL: #7 Sterling 38, United Township 27
FINAL: Sterling Newman 20, Kewanee 17
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.