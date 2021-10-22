Advertisement

Three men charged, accused of shooting at Rockford police officer

Police say the vehicle sped directly towards the officer while the car’s other occupants fired handguns at the squad.
Christopher Stucke, 21, Maurice Citchen, 19, and Jade Carter, 18, are charged with attempted...
Christopher Stucke, 21, Maurice Citchen, 19, and Jade Carter, 18, are charged with attempted murder of a Rockford police officer.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three men have been charged with the attempted murder of a Rockford police officer in the area of Grant Ave. and Reynolds St. around 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

According to police, an officer observed a stolen vehicle in the area of N. Court St and John St. The officer followed the vehicle at a distance until the vehicle made an illegal U-turn in the area of Grant Ave. and King St. Police say the vehicle sped directly towards the officer, while the car’s other occupants fired handguns at the squad. The officer’s vehicle was hit several times by gunfire and officers found a number of spent shell casings in the area of Grant Ave. and Reynolds St.

This led to a chase where assisting officers attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle on numerous occasions. After losing it for a second time, police got a tip from a citizen saying they saw three suspects running away in the area of 17th St. and 12th Ave. When officers responded to the area, they were able to take the three suspects into custody.

Christopher Stucke (21), Maurice Citchen (19), and Jade Carter (18) have all been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Aggravated Discharge of a firearm. Citchen is also charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

“Without the assistance of the community, these arrests may not have happened so quickly,” said Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd about the incident.

“On a daily basis, the men and women of the police department do an outstanding job serving and protecting this community. I appreciate the public stepping up and we look forward to continuing to work side-by-side to make Rockford a safer place.” Chief Redd also stated, “As we look at the young ages of the suspects, this shows us that we need to do more work with our youth community partners to help curb the violent behavior perpetrated by young people.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Bars and restaurants lose employees to Hard Rock Casino.
Local restaurants lose staff to Hard Rock temporary casino
A 28-year-old woman is dead and a 41-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash Monday...
Woman identified from Newburg Road crash Monday
Family remembers the life of 28-year-old Amanda Coliz.
Family remembers life of 28-year-old Amanda Coliz
This Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 file photo shows the Pineview Reservoir, a popular recreation spot...
Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US

Latest News

Three Rockford men charged with attempted murder of police officer
Damage Inc. pro wrestling to debut Saturday
Damage Inc. pro wrestling to debut Saturday
Pritzker calls DeVore a ‘grifter,’ attorney helping parents sue 145 school districts over COVID...
Pritzker calls DeVore a ‘grifter,’ attorney helping parents sue 145 school districts over COVID mandates
Autoworkers for the future: Pritzker tours electric vehicle manufacturing class in Bloomington
Autoworkers for the future: Pritzker tours electric vehicle manufacturing class in Bloomington