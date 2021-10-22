Three men charged, accused of shooting at Rockford police officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three men have been charged with the attempted murder of a Rockford police officer in the area of Grant Ave. and Reynolds St. around 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

According to police, an officer observed a stolen vehicle in the area of N. Court St and John St. The officer followed the vehicle at a distance until the vehicle made an illegal U-turn in the area of Grant Ave. and King St. Police say the vehicle sped directly towards the officer, while the car’s other occupants fired handguns at the squad. The officer’s vehicle was hit several times by gunfire and officers found a number of spent shell casings in the area of Grant Ave. and Reynolds St.

This led to a chase where assisting officers attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle on numerous occasions. After losing it for a second time, police got a tip from a citizen saying they saw three suspects running away in the area of 17th St. and 12th Ave. When officers responded to the area, they were able to take the three suspects into custody.

Christopher Stucke (21), Maurice Citchen (19), and Jade Carter (18) have all been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Aggravated Discharge of a firearm. Citchen is also charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

“Without the assistance of the community, these arrests may not have happened so quickly,” said Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd about the incident.

“On a daily basis, the men and women of the police department do an outstanding job serving and protecting this community. I appreciate the public stepping up and we look forward to continuing to work side-by-side to make Rockford a safer place.” Chief Redd also stated, “As we look at the young ages of the suspects, this shows us that we need to do more work with our youth community partners to help curb the violent behavior perpetrated by young people.”

