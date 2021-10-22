Advertisement

Rotary Club starts 20th year of Rockford Reads

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The local Rotary Club starts its 20th chapter of Rockford Reads this week with second graders at several schools in RPS District #205.

Through its partnership with RPS and the Rockford Public Library, volunteers read once a week for an hour with the same group of students to improve their reading skills. Liaison Kathy Kwiat-hess with the Rockford Rotary Club says after reading to kids via Zoom last year, she enjoys being back in person to see their facial expressions.

Kathy says, “It almost brought tears to my eyes because it has been so long. But just seeing, despite the mass, seeing their eyes spark out with recognizing something, a few of them are familiar with the book. It’s kind of new, which is even better.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Rathskeller Rockford closes its doors for good after new owners revamped the restaurant and was...
Rathskeller Rockford restaurant closing its doors for good
Bars and restaurants lose employees to Hard Rock Casino.
Local restaurants lose staff to Hard Rock temporary casino
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Vaccination
Survey: Why people in Illinois choose not to get the vaccine

Latest News

James comes to town on November 4th at 7:30.
Kevin James previews first live show since the COVID-19 pandemic began
James comes to town on November 4th at 7:30.
Kevin James Comes to Town
We could see a yearly booster, but it is too early to tell
Mixing and matching COVID-19 boosters
Parents sue Illinois schools over mask mandates
Illinois parents sue schools over mask mandates