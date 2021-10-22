Rotary Club starts 20th year of Rockford Reads

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The local Rotary Club starts its 20th chapter of Rockford Reads this week with second graders at several schools in RPS District #205.

Through its partnership with RPS and the Rockford Public Library, volunteers read once a week for an hour with the same group of students to improve their reading skills. Liaison Kathy Kwiat-hess with the Rockford Rotary Club says after reading to kids via Zoom last year, she enjoys being back in person to see their facial expressions.

Kathy says, “It almost brought tears to my eyes because it has been so long. But just seeing, despite the mass, seeing their eyes spark out with recognizing something, a few of them are familiar with the book. It’s kind of new, which is even better.”

