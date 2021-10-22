Pritzker calls DeVore a ‘grifter,’ attorney helping parents sue 145 school districts over COVID mandates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Gray TV) - Gov. JB Pritzker is responding to the latest lawsuit filed against him in response to the mask mandate and other public health measures in schools.

Attorney Tom DeVore is defending dozens of parents who sued 145 school districts. They also included the State Board of Education, Department of Public Health, and Pritzker in the complaint.

DeVore says it’s unlawful for Pritzker and school leaders to require masks. He also argues it’s unlawful to exclude students from class for being a close contact with someone who contracted COVID-19 without the consent of a parent or a court order.

The Capitol Bureau asked Pritzker Thursday what his thoughts were about that lawsuit. Pritzker called DeVore a grifter.

“Going around and suing school districts and the governor and the Attorney General and everybody else in order to keep people less safe, that makes zero sense to me. So we’re gonna push back as hard as we can,” Pritzker said. “Certainly, we’ll be in court.”

Pritzker says DeVore is taking money from parents who are being taken advantage of. In fact, the Southern Illinois attorney charged families $5,000 and additional filing fees to have their school districts included in the lawsuit.

DeVore says he now plans to sue the governor for defamation after Pritzker called him a grifter. The Republican is also currently running for a seat on the state’s 5th Appellate District Court.

You can read more about the lawsuit here.

Copyright 2021 Gray TV. All rights reserved.