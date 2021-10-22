Advertisement

NUIC Game of the Week preview: Forreston vs. Lena-Winslow

(wifr)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday night could provide NUIC fanatics a playoff preview in class 1A when Forreston heads to Lena.

It’s been one heck of a ride for the Panthers, most of their wins have been stress-free. The only blunder on the schedule is a six-point loss to Du-Pec. The final exam this regular season looms in week nine with #6 Forreston. Lena-Winslow head coach Ric Arand says the two squads have a tradition out on the field after the game that he has never experienced with another team.

“Anytime we’ve played Forreston in the past 10 or 15 years it’s always been a precursor for what’s going to happen next, we have faced each other so many times in the playoffs, anywhere from maybe even the first round, to the semi-finals,” Arand said. “We face Forreston time and time again in the playoffs and it’s kind of a joke as we as we shake hands after any regular-season game it’s kind of like we will see you again in six weeks or eight weeks or something like that.”

Forreston comes into the showdown with a pair of losses this year, the Cardinals lost to Du-Pec and Fulton. There is a difference between a 6-3 team and a 7-2 when playoff seeding comes down. Head coach Keynon Janicke knows this, but he believes there is more to this game than just the postseason implications.

“You only get so many of these opportunities in your life to be able to be in a game like this and to have your town supporting you,” Janicke said. “We have so much great support, I know we have Forreston on our jerseys but just coming from our school district with Forreston and Leaf River and German Valley and Adeline and Baileyville and we have all these small communities that come together that make up Forreston. All of these eyes are on you because they care and they take pride in it.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Rathskeller Rockford closes its doors for good after new owners revamped the restaurant and was...
Rathskeller Rockford restaurant closing its doors for good
Bars and restaurants lose employees to Hard Rock Casino.
Local restaurants lose staff to Hard Rock temporary casino
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Vaccination
Survey: Why people in Illinois choose not to get the vaccine

Latest News

BNC Game of the Week preview: Stillman Valley vs. Genoa-Kingston
NIC-10 Game of the Week preview: Boylan vs. East
Chris Doetch stretches out to make a touchdown catch against Winnebago.
Football Frenzy Play of the Week nominees - Week 8
Boylan's Joey Appino returns a kick for a touchdown against Freeport.
Play of the Week nominees - Week 8