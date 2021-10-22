NUIC Game of the Week preview: Forreston vs. Lena-Winslow

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday night could provide NUIC fanatics a playoff preview in class 1A when Forreston heads to Lena.

It’s been one heck of a ride for the Panthers, most of their wins have been stress-free. The only blunder on the schedule is a six-point loss to Du-Pec. The final exam this regular season looms in week nine with #6 Forreston. Lena-Winslow head coach Ric Arand says the two squads have a tradition out on the field after the game that he has never experienced with another team.

“Anytime we’ve played Forreston in the past 10 or 15 years it’s always been a precursor for what’s going to happen next, we have faced each other so many times in the playoffs, anywhere from maybe even the first round, to the semi-finals,” Arand said. “We face Forreston time and time again in the playoffs and it’s kind of a joke as we as we shake hands after any regular-season game it’s kind of like we will see you again in six weeks or eight weeks or something like that.”

Forreston comes into the showdown with a pair of losses this year, the Cardinals lost to Du-Pec and Fulton. There is a difference between a 6-3 team and a 7-2 when playoff seeding comes down. Head coach Keynon Janicke knows this, but he believes there is more to this game than just the postseason implications.

“You only get so many of these opportunities in your life to be able to be in a game like this and to have your town supporting you,” Janicke said. “We have so much great support, I know we have Forreston on our jerseys but just coming from our school district with Forreston and Leaf River and German Valley and Adeline and Baileyville and we have all these small communities that come together that make up Forreston. All of these eyes are on you because they care and they take pride in it.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.