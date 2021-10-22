Local homeless centers brace for winter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the falling leaves and dropping temperatures bring the holiday season, for some in our community it means desperate times. Homeless outreach centers brace for the winter months when more people will walk through their doors.

“It goes from a comfort issue to a life-saving issue, say Carly Rice, Executive Director of Miss Carly’s, a local homeless community center. “People who are stuck in the elements, in danger, can come here at any time.”

Community outreach programs also need donations. Hats, mittens, blankets and boots could save someone from frostbite, or worse.

“A lot more people are going to need a lot more coats, pillows, blankets mainly,” says Scott Burton, Volunteer with Miss Carly’s and member of the homeless community. “There’s people here that go out every day.”

“You’re not protected,” adds Assistant Director Glory Boersma. “We have people living in tents and living in their cars, and in the wintertime, that’s just not feasible,”

In addition to giving out clothes and food, Miss Carly’s also offers a chance for the homeless to come in from the streets and volunteer.

“We pull our volunteers right from the streets. They stay because they become part of a community,” says Rice.

“Usually when I’m not out on the streets, I’m here at Miss Carly’s volunteering. A lot of people think that we’re all drug addicts and things like that. It’s not true. Some of us are just trying to turn our lives around,” says Burton.

If you happen to have extra coats, mittens, blankets or boots lying around, consider donating to a facility near you.

