Koats 4 Kids drive returns as a one-day drive thru service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Salvation Army’s Koats 4 Kids program is teaming up with some of our local school districts with the hope of delivering as many coasts as they can to families in need.

On Saturday, October 23, you can catch the drive at 500 S. Rockford Avenue. Due to restrictions this year, the event will be held for one day as a drive-thru service. Right now, the team has about 500 coats and it has a goal of getting enough coats for 2,000 kids.

Gloves and scarves are also welcome with organizers hoping to make sure no one goes cold this winter. Monty Wandling of the Salvation Army says, “We’re actually then working with the school district to help get the coats to the kids. Because cause they see the kids every day coming into school, oftentimes we might see a busload of kids or we might see a few walking down our street. But they see them all coming in every day and if can, they try to catch somebody that doesn’t have a coat.”

