Kevin James comes to the Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a fan of the sitcom “king of queens,” or the movie “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” you’re going to like this. Comedian and actor, Kevin James, kicks off his standup tour in Rockford.

James will perform at the Coronado performing arts center November 4th at 7:30. Then, he will perform in Joliet and Waukegan, until he makes his way to several other venues on the East Coast. 23 news actually got the pleasure to interview the man himself! He says this is his first time back onstage since COVID-19, he’s looking forward to connecting with a live crowd again.

“I have a specially, designed show for the Coronado. Specifically, for the people in Rockford. It’s going to be my act, we’re going to have a blast! It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m so happy to be back out on the road again, doing standup. We’re just going to have fun for a couple hours and get away from the crazy world and just enjoy being in front of a live audience again and just having a great time,” James said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.