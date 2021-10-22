Advertisement

Family remembers life of 28-year-old Amanda Coliz

Shortly after two on Monday the 18th, Rockford police responded to the scene of an accident that took the life of 28-year-old Amanda Coliz, now her family begs people to drive safer when they’re out on the roads.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A loving mother, aunt, sister and daughter and at 28, a life taken far too soon in Monday’s tragic car accident on Newburg road.

“Cherish what you have now, you don’t know when it will be taken,” said Janelle Solis, niece of Amanda Coliz.

Janelle Solis lost her 28-year-old aunt Amanda Coliz in a tragic car accident.

“She was definitely like a more of a friend than an aunt kind of thing, she was an aunt when she needed to be but a best friend when you needed one as well.”

Amanda was just getting ready to move herself and two daughters to Ohio for a new job opportunity.

“It was something she was very excited about and we were all excited for her, we were telling her go for it, go out there, live your life, it was gonna be exciting for the girls to start somewhere new as well.”

Now, Solis wants the community to remember Amanda for the out going, positive person she was.

“She was always ready to have fun, she was always excited, even if it was the most weirdest, awkwardest thing to do she was always down to do it, she was just always ready to have a good time.”

Dozens of photos, all with memories of Amanda. Photos that will be displayed at her funeral service this weekend.

“Especially when times got hard she was there, she was number one always checking up on me, my sisters, her daughters, my parents, anyone, she was always just there, she was one of those kind of people.”

Solis feels there’s a lesson to be learned, even from something so tragic.

“Where ever you have to go, rather it’s you running late, or you running to an appointment or whatever the case may be just slow down, slow down because it’ll be there, these that you take away won’t.”

