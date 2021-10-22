Damage Inc. pro wrestling to debut Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The CEO of a Stateline agricultural company is branching out in a big way as his dream is about to become reality.

Steven Eisman was always excited as a kid to watch pro wrestling on TV. It was always his dream to bring that entertainment to his hometown and now it’s finally here. Happening on Saturday at Teamsters Hall in Rockford, the event will feature a trunk or treat in the afternoon, a costume contest both for the kids and the main show in the evening, where James Storm, a former TNA heavyweight champion and deathmatch superstar professional wrestler will be there.

“We’re trying to do something positive for the kids. There’s a lot of negativity going on in Rockford and we’re trying to do something positive for the children and make an event for families to come to and enjoy. Boylan High School used to have these shows. As a kid, I went to them I went plenty of times with my grandmother and I was just wanting to give back to the community,” Eisman says.

