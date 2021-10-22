8-Man Game of the Week preview: Aquin vs. Polo

POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - Our final week nine game of the week preview comes from 8-man where #1 Polo meets #4 Aquin in a playoff preview.

The home Marcos are undefeated on the season and in search of a perfect finish. Polo has only seen two tests all year long. The season opener was a two-point battle over Milledgeville, and a week three, eight-point victory over Amboy are the measuring stick so far. Head coach Ted Alston says the Bulldogs will be a great way to know if the Marcos are ready for the postseason.

“These are the types of teams you will be seeing in the playoffs from here on out,” “ Alston said. “It was kind of a difficult season, we lost a couple of opponents due to COVID situations, and the middle of our season was kind of screwed up a little bit. This is the time to step up the end of the year, good competition like aqua and these are the types of teams that win state championships.

Aquin’s inaugural 8-man season has shown promise. The Bulldog’s only losses are to Milledgeville and Orangeville, the second and third best 8-man teams in the state. It’s not every day that four Stateline schools profile as the best four teams in a division, Aquin’s head coach Broc Kundert knows this, he also knows if the bulldogs can win this game, he might not have to see the other three top teams in the playoffs.

“I’ll be honest if we’re a four seed, we probably don’t see an NUIC you know the old NUIC schools still in the semis, you know, that’s a huge advantage,” Kundert said. “If we can stay away from you know the Polo Milledgeville Orangeville if we only have to play let’s say one or two of them to get to the state championship rather than three or four, you know what I mean, that’s, that’s to our advantage.”

