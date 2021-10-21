Advertisement

Women identified from Newburg Road crash Monday

A 28-year-old woman is dead and a 41-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash Monday...
A 28-year-old woman is dead and a 41-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon on Newburg Rd.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identifies the woman killed in Monday’s crash on Newburg Road as 28-year-old Amanda Coliz of Rockford.

Coliz was the driver of the vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on Newburg Road near Alpine Road shortly before 1:30 p.m.on Monday, October 18.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. The 41-year-old male from the other vehicle is reportedly in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

