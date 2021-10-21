T-Mobile and Sprint customers unable to call 911 in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are alerting T-Mobile and Sprint customers they are not able to call 911 at this time.

Rockford officials say T-Mobile and Sprint are working on the issue.

T-MOBILE AND SPRINT USERS: We've just been notified that T-Mobile and Sprint customers are unable to call 911. T-Mobile and Sprint are working on this issue. If you need to reach 911, please call 815-966-2900. If you are outside of the City, please call 815-282-2600. — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) October 21, 2021

Sprint and T-Mobile customers within the city of Rockford who need to reach 911 can call 815-966-2900. If you are outside the city of Rockford, please call 815-282-2600.

