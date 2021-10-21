T-Mobile and Sprint customers unable to call 911 in Winnebago County
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are alerting T-Mobile and Sprint customers they are not able to call 911 at this time.
Rockford officials say T-Mobile and Sprint are working on the issue.
Sprint and T-Mobile customers within the city of Rockford who need to reach 911 can call 815-966-2900. If you are outside the city of Rockford, please call 815-282-2600.
