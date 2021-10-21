Advertisement

Rock River Valley Blood Center, 23 WIFR to host Vein Drain Blood Drive

Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)
Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Halloween just around the corner, WIFR is partnering with the Rock River Valley Blood Center to host the annual Vein Drain Halloween Blood Drive on October 29.

It will take place at its Downtown Donor Center, 419 N. Sixth St, Rockford and its Perryville Donor Center, 3065 N. Perryville Rd., Rockford. Donors can make appointments online at rrvbc.org, by calling 815-965-8751 or using the myRRVBC app. Walk-ins will also be welcome.

“We look forward to hosting the Halloween-themed Vein Drain Blood Drive each year with our partner 23 WIFR,” said Lisa Entrikin, CEO at the Rock River Valley Blood Center. “We rely on great partnerships like this to provide blood to the 13 regional hospitals we support across Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. We are grateful for the life-saving impact this event makes in the community.”

The first 150 donors will receive a free t-shirt, a bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a coupon for a free order of french fries from Beefaroo. The first 50 donors will receive a pair of tickets to an IceHogs game and will be entered into a drawing for tickets to see comedian Kevin James at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

“WIFR is thrilled to host the Halloween-themed Vein Drain Blood Drive with the Rock River Valley Blood Center,” said Tim Myers, WIFR Vice President and General Manager. “It’s a way for us to honor all of the donors, who are the silent heroes. Their gift of blood saves so many lives throughout our region.”

Donating blood is simple, and one unit can save up to three lives. After registering, a donor care specialist will take your vitals (temperature, blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin), you’ll complete an eligibility questionnaire, and then sit back and relax while you give. The donation itself only lasts about 10 minutes. Refreshments await after you’re done donating.

If you’re a first-time donor, please bring a photo ID. Individuals can donate a single unit (whole blood donation, the most common type) every 56 days.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Rathskeller Rockford closes its doors for good after new owners revamped the restaurant and was...
Rathskeller Rockford restaurant closing its doors for good
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Bars and restaurants lose employees to Hard Rock Casino.
Local restaurants lose staff to Hard Rock temporary casino
Vaccination
Survey: Why people in Illinois choose not to get the vaccine

Latest News

Is Illinois redistricting process being influenced by Democrats' control of state legislature?
Illinois Dems face criticism, not just from GOP, on new maps
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says 88-year-old Paul Kirane was last seen leaving a home in...
Missing Boone County man with Alzheimer’s found
Academy Expo celebrates 10 years of creating connections with RPS 205 freshmen
Academy Expo celebrates 10 years of creating connections with RPS 205 freshmen
Angie Normoyle announces run for congress
Angie Normoyle announces run for congress