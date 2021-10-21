Rock River Valley Blood Center, 23 WIFR to host Vein Drain Blood Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Halloween just around the corner, WIFR is partnering with the Rock River Valley Blood Center to host the annual Vein Drain Halloween Blood Drive on October 29.

It will take place at its Downtown Donor Center, 419 N. Sixth St, Rockford and its Perryville Donor Center, 3065 N. Perryville Rd., Rockford. Donors can make appointments online at rrvbc.org, by calling 815-965-8751 or using the myRRVBC app. Walk-ins will also be welcome.

“We look forward to hosting the Halloween-themed Vein Drain Blood Drive each year with our partner 23 WIFR,” said Lisa Entrikin, CEO at the Rock River Valley Blood Center. “We rely on great partnerships like this to provide blood to the 13 regional hospitals we support across Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. We are grateful for the life-saving impact this event makes in the community.”

The first 150 donors will receive a free t-shirt, a bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a coupon for a free order of french fries from Beefaroo. The first 50 donors will receive a pair of tickets to an IceHogs game and will be entered into a drawing for tickets to see comedian Kevin James at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

“WIFR is thrilled to host the Halloween-themed Vein Drain Blood Drive with the Rock River Valley Blood Center,” said Tim Myers, WIFR Vice President and General Manager. “It’s a way for us to honor all of the donors, who are the silent heroes. Their gift of blood saves so many lives throughout our region.”

Donating blood is simple, and one unit can save up to three lives. After registering, a donor care specialist will take your vitals (temperature, blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin), you’ll complete an eligibility questionnaire, and then sit back and relax while you give. The donation itself only lasts about 10 minutes. Refreshments await after you’re done donating.

If you’re a first-time donor, please bring a photo ID. Individuals can donate a single unit (whole blood donation, the most common type) every 56 days.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.