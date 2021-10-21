Mixing and matching COVID-19 boosters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The recent approval of a COVID-19 booster shot has raised a lot of questions. The main one being, do I need to get a booster from the same company I got my original doses from? The short answer, no.

However, there are a few eligibility requirements to get the booster. Qualifications include persons 65 or older, those who work in places where they’re in close contact with those affected by COVID-19, and those with underlying health conditions. You are also required to have waited six months or more since your last dose of the vaccine. Similar to the flu vaccine, health experts say we could start seeing a booster each year, but because COVID-19 is such a new virus, they just don’t know yet.

“Our vaccines are affective for most of the strains or all the strains, So in flu we are trying to catch the new strains. In COVID we are trying to keep the antibody or immunity level high enough so that it can protect us,” said Dr. Mark Mounajjed, a MercyHealth infectious disease physician.

“Yes they can wane away. And we see that with a lot of different vaccines. I can’t think of a vaccine that doesn’t necessarily wane away,” said Craig Beintema, Public Health Administrator for Stephenson County.

Dr. Moujjaded said access to this booster shouldn’t be difficult to find. Most retail-pharmacies are taking appointments for it. To find a local booster site, you can click here.

