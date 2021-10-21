Advertisement

The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline

Trick or Treat Times
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Below is the list of Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline for Halloween 2021. All times are for Sunday, October 31 unless otherwise noted.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY:

  • Rockford: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Cherry Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Loves Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Machesney Park: 4-7 p.m.
  • Rockton: 5-7 p.m.
  • Roscoe: Per the newly established Ordinance establishing the last Saturday of every October as ‘Trick or Treating’ day, ‘Trick or Treating’ is planned to take place on Saturday, October 30, between the hours of 4-7 p.m.
  • South Beloit: 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Winnebago: 4-7 p.m.
  • Durand: 5-8 p.m.
  • Pecatonica: 4-7 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY:

  • Belvidere: 4-8 p.m.
  • Caledonia: 5-7 p.m.
  • Poplar Grove: 4-7 p.m.
  • Capron: 4-7 p.m.
  • Timberlane: 5-8 p.m.

OGLE COUNTY:

  • Byron: 3-7 p.m.
  • Oregon: 5-8 p.m.
  • Polo: 4-7 p.m.
  • Rochelle: 5-8 p.m.
  • Davis Junction: 5-8 p.m.
  • Forreston: Saturday, October 30, 5-8 p.m.
  • Leaf River: 4-7 p.m.
  • Mount Morris: 5-8 p.m.
  • Stillman Valley: 4-7 p.m.

STEPHENSON COUNTY:

  • Freeport: 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Cedarville: 5-7 p.m.
  • Dakota: 5-8 p.m.
  • Davis: 5-8 p.m.
  • Lena: 5-7 p.m.
  • McConnell: 4-7 p.m.
  • Orangeville: 4-7 p.m.
  • Rock City: 3-6 p.m.

LEE COUNTY:

  • Dixon: 4-7:30 p.m.
  • Amboy: 4-6 p.m.
  • Paw Paw: 4-7 p.m.
  • Steward: 5-7 p.m.
  • Sublette: 5-7 p.m.
  • Franklin Grove: 5-7 p.m.
  • West Brooklyn: 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Ashton: 3-6 p.m.

ROCK COUNTY:

  • Beloit: 5-7 p.m.
  • Janesville: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

If there are any times we are missing, please email us at news@wifr.com.

The last Saturday of October is ‘Trick or Treating’ Day in Roscoe