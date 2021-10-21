Frost possible overnight, nearly certain Friday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes! Much cooler air has returned to Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

Though the high temperature of 61° Rockford will go down as having been above normal in the temperature department, the truth is that it occurred at midnight, while temperatures were in a freefall. More representative of the day were the cloudy, drizzly, and cool conditions that were present during the daytime hours.

It is a near certainty that even cooler temperatures are likely as we go into the daytime Friday. It is also almost certain that we will snap our streak of 146 straight days with highs at or above 60° come to an end.

Skies will remain rather cloudy this evening. Although clearing will rapidly work in from north to south as the evening goes on.

Areas in southern Wisconsin will be the first to clear. As a result, those will be the areas that end up with the colder temperatures. Not coincidentally, those are the areas currently under a Frost Advisory, which takes hold officially at midnight and lasts until 8:00 Friday morning. Residents up in southern Wisconsin should take protective measure for any sensitive vegetation. If you can bring any of your plants inside do so if not cover them with a light blanket to protect them.

Cloudiness should be around at least in partial form to start our Friday, but as the day wears on there should be more and more in the way of sunshine.

That will lead to completely clear skies Friday night, which will allow temperatures to fall more quickly than on Thursday.

When all is said and done most if not all of our area will see temperatures at or even slightly below the freezing mark. With that in mind, we fully anticipate frost advisories being put into effect area wide for Friday night and Saturday morning.

This should not come as a tremendous surprise, however. Normally our first freeze takes place on October 9 in the city of Rockford, so this is actually nearly two weeks behind schedule. It’s just more of a big deal due to the fact that we haven’t seen this kind of cold thus far this year, and it will come as a bit of a shock to the system.

After a chilly start to our Saturday, we will expect sunshine to dominate from start to finish. And with that temperatures should warm at least into the middle 50s If not even a touch warmer.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.