A Fall Chill has Arrived

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers early then cloudy skies with west winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs in the middle 50′s (A 20 degree drop from yesterday). Patchy frost tonight with lows in the middle to upper 30′s. Mid 50′s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Clearing skies tomorrow night with a low close to freezing. Widespread is likely Saturday morning. Sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid 50′s. Rain likely on Sunday.

