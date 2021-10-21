Advertisement

Construction begins on the new Rockford Library

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the City of Rockford broke ground on their new Library. This comes after Rockford’s old public library was due to contaminating chemicals.

The new project will cost around $33 million and is the next step in revamping Rockford’s downtown. Many other projects are occurring in the city, including the building of an 82-apartment complex right across the street from this new project on Wyman Ave.

“More than 30 million dollar project, just directly adjacent to it you’re gonna have a six story, 20 million dollar project just down the street. You have brand new construction, the first residential construction, that will have retail on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floor. Lot of new things happening in downtown and we’re continuing the rejuvenation of the city center,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Rathskeller Rockford closes its doors for good after new owners revamped the restaurant and was...
Rathskeller Rockford restaurant closing its doors for good
One dead, one in critical condition after crash on Newburg Rd.
One dead, one in critical condition after crash on Rockford’s east side
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

The project should be complete by summer of 2023.
Library renovation
Rockford watch factory receives new roof
Historic watch factory receives makeover
A few showers and storms remain possible this evening.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/20/2021
Rathskeller Rockford announces closure