Construction begins on the new Rockford Library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the City of Rockford broke ground on their new Library. This comes after Rockford’s old public library was due to contaminating chemicals.

The new project will cost around $33 million and is the next step in revamping Rockford’s downtown. Many other projects are occurring in the city, including the building of an 82-apartment complex right across the street from this new project on Wyman Ave.

“More than 30 million dollar project, just directly adjacent to it you’re gonna have a six story, 20 million dollar project just down the street. You have brand new construction, the first residential construction, that will have retail on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floor. Lot of new things happening in downtown and we’re continuing the rejuvenation of the city center,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.

