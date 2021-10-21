BNC Game of the Week preview: Stillman Valley vs. Genoa-Kingston

GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - A pair of ranked teams in class 4A clash on the gridiron in week nine when Genoa-Kingston welcomes Stillman Valley to town.

Genoa-Kingston is on an impressive run this season backed by a stout defense and efficient offense. The fifth-best team in 4a has only allowed 50 points all season long, that’s less than a touchdown game. Outside of the 7-3 loss at Byron this season, the Cogs have not had much to worry about. Head coach Cameron Davekos knows Stillman is a tough team that always poses a unique challenge.

“The biggest key is upfront. You know that front six on defense,” Davekos said. “They need to make sure that they stay low fire off the ball, key in on their fullback and their quarterback. He can do some things with football in terms of when they run option. We need to just make sure that we key on option responsibilities and be disciplined and get after it like we’ve been on defense.”

Out in Stillman Valley, the Cardinals are on the second-longest win streak in the conference. Stillman’s rattled off seven straight wins after a week one loss to Byron. Their wins have not been stress-free, the Cardinals are off back-to-back one-point wins over Winnebago and Lutheran. Ninth-ranked Stillman Valley won’t have a cake-walk in week nine and head coach Mike Lalor knows how important this game could be.

“We knew they (Genoa-Kingston) and Byron were, probably the two best teams and we didn’t play very well week one, we got hammered pretty good,” Lalor said. “It will hopefully be a decent judge of how we truly made progress this year and to what degree. It looks like a lot of the different scenarios that are out there, there’d be a pretty good chance within a week or two that we might see each other again. With that in mind, we got to go in and play well and and and figure out ways to move the ball.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.