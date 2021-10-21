Angie Normoyle announces run for congress

STATELINE (WIFR) - Another candidate throws her hat in the ring for the U.S. Congress 17th district seat.

Democrat Angie Normoyle announces her campaign for Congress today. The seat she’s running for is currently held by retiring Representative Cheri Bustos. Normoyle is a Roscoe native and an Augustana college graduate. She was elected to the Rock Island county board in 2018 and served on the Moline-Coal Valley school board from 2007 to 2011.

