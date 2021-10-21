Advertisement

Angie Normoyle announces run for congress

The seat she’s running for is currently held by retiring Representative Cheri Bustos
Angie Normoyle announces run for congress
Angie Normoyle announces run for congress
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE (WIFR) - Another candidate throws her hat in the ring for the U.S. Congress 17th district seat.

Democrat Angie Normoyle announces her campaign for Congress today. The seat she’s running for is currently held by retiring Representative Cheri Bustos. Normoyle is a Roscoe native and an Augustana college graduate. She was elected to the Rock Island county board in 2018 and served on the Moline-Coal Valley school board from 2007 to 2011.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Rathskeller Rockford closes its doors for good after new owners revamped the restaurant and was...
Rathskeller Rockford restaurant closing its doors for good
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Vaccination
Survey: Why people in Illinois choose not to get the vaccine
Man sentenced 20 years in jail after leaving baby critically injured, needing surgery

Latest News

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says 88-year-old Paul Kirane was last seen leaving a home in...
Missing Boone County man with Alzheimer’s found
Academy Expo celebrates 10 years of creating connections with RPS 205 freshmen
Academy Expo celebrates 10 years of creating connections with RPS 205 freshmen
GK
BNC Game of the Week preview: Stillman Valley vs. Genoa-Kingston
Bars and restaurants lose employees to Hard Rock Casino.
Local restaurants lose staff to Hard Rock temporary casino