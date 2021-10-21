Academy Expo celebrates 10 years of creating connections with RPS 205 freshmen

STATELINE (WIFR) - Thousands of students in the Rockford Public School District 205 get a chance to connect with industry experts to learn about possible careers.

Huda Odeh is a freshman at Guilford high school. This is the second time she’s attended the Academy Expo, an event organized by alignment Rockford and the Rockford Public School District 205.

“I came here in seventh grade it was really fun and I really enjoyed the little groups and stuff and I was really looking forward to coming today and I really enjoy it,” Odeh says.

On Wednesday, freshmen got their turn to connect with more than 100 organizations and explore possible career choices. The industries represented run the gamut from first responders and vehicle mechanics to lawyers and substance abuse counselors.

Odeh says she wants to join the service academy and advises future students to take advantage of what the event has to offer.

“Definitely go to as many as possible because these like ideas they are so good at explaining. I tried to go to as many as possible so I can see a bunch of different things.”

Expo organizers say the event has come a long way since the first academy expo at a gym in Jefferson High School 10 years ago.

“It’s just amazing once again community collaboration at its best. We just love the way that our school districts and our communities are coming together we work together for their for the betterment of our, of our future which is our students,” Alignment Rockford Executive Director Anisha Grimmett says.

“We’ll continue to hold the expo because we think it is a really important event for our freshmen students to experience every year in bringing awareness to the careers that are available,” Rockford Public Schools College and Career Readiness Executive Director Bridget French says.

Organizers add it’s great to have the event back after not hosting one in 2020 because of the pandemic.

